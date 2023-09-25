The minister’s speech was during a tribute at an event at the CNMP this Monday (September 25th); It is Aras’s last day in command of the organization

Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), paid tribute to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, on his last day in command of the body. The minister was honored by the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry) this Monday (September 25, 2023) with the granting of commendation given to personalities who provided relevant services to the Public Ministry.

The magistrate was the only one to speak besides Aras at the ceremony. On the occasion, he stated that the PGR was an important figure in maintaining the democratic regime during the 4 years that he headed the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

“The grace of this country was having Augusto Aras as Attorney General of the Republic. […] But why do I say this? If it weren’t for the responsibility and patience of his excellency, Augusto Aras, perhaps we wouldn’t be here. We would not have democracy. We were very close to breaking through. In the event of a rupture, there is no Public Prosecutor’s Office, there are no rights“, he stated.

Aras leaves his position on Tuesday (September 26, 2023). He should not be reappointed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Lula has not yet indicated the name that will succeed Aras at the PGR, but he announced, in March, that should not follow the triple list prepared by ANPR (National Association of Public Prosecutors), just as Bolsonaro did.

Aras openly campaigned for reappointment. In recent months, he used his social networks to share praise made by members of the Judiciary for his mandate as head of the PGR. Some of them highlight their role in ending Lava Jato. The name of prosecutor, however, was resisted by the government.

At this Monday’s event, Aras stated that during his administration he aimed to build a Public Ministry “efficient, strong, resolute and open to society”. In addition to Toffoli, the following personalities were honored: