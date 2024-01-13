Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/13/2024 – 12:50

For the first time in history, Brazil holds the temporary presidency of the G20 – an international cooperation forum that brings together the 19 main economies in the world, the European Union and the African Union.

The Brazilian mandate, which began on December 1st last year, will last one year and end on November 30th. During this period, Brazil will organize more than a hundred working group meetings and around 20 ministerial meetings. At the front and behind the scenes of some of these events will be the ambassador of Maurício Lyrio, who occupies the role of “Brazil's Sherpa for the G20“.

Originally, the term Sherpa designates the name of a people who guide climbers in the Himalayan mountains, in Southeast Asia – a region made up of territories in China, Tibet, India, Pakistan, Bhutan and Nepal. In diplomacy, sherpa designates the articulators and negotiators at summits of heads of state and government, such as the one that will take place between November 18th and 19th, in Rio de Janeiro.

For the ambassador, Brazil's presidency of the G20 creates opportunities to “associate the agendas of social inclusion and environmental sustainability with the imperative of economic development.” In writing, Maurício Lyrio gave an interview to Brazil Agency.

Brazil Agency – President Lula has said that Brazil's presidency of the G20 is perhaps the country's most important opportunity on the international stage. What is the relevance of Brazil presiding over the group this year? What can the country achieve with this presidency?

Mauricio Lyrio – At the G20 National Commission meeting, President Lula was very clear: the G20 is a priority for the entire government. I have no doubt that the presidency of the G20 is one of the main opportunities that Brazil has to present its various attributes to the world and, at the same time, communicate its public policy and foreign relations priorities. We will have more than 100 meetings in Brazil, distributed across 15 cities. In 2024, with the G20, Brazil consolidates its return to the center of the international agenda. We will seek to associate the agendas of social inclusion and environmental sustainability with the imperative of economic development. In particular, with the launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, Brazil seeks to bring the issue of combating inequalities to the center of the international agenda.

Brazil Agency – Among the priority agendas defined by Brazil at the G20 is the reform of global governance. How to advance this agenda in the G20? After all, it is expected that such a reform will reduce the power of current powers in multilateral forums, which should generate resistance to change.

Mauricio Lyrio – One of the priorities of the Brazilian presidency of the G20 is the reinvigoration of multilateralism and the promotion of reform of global governance institutions. Many international organizations were conceived in the 1940s, reflecting a reality that no longer exists. As the international system evolves towards a more multipolar configuration, it is essential that these institutions update their structures to better represent their members and deliver concrete results. The Brazilian presidency of the G20 adopts the premise that only with a reinvigorated multilateral system will it be possible to achieve peace, stability and inclusive sustainable development.

As President Lula mentioned at the G7 in May 2023, it makes no sense to call on developing countries to contribute to resolving today's crises without their concerns being discussed and without them being adequately represented in international bodies.

Brazil Agency – Another priority is the sustainable development agenda through the three dimensions (social, economic and environmental). How should the G20 act on this topic and what will Brazil’s proposal be?

Mauricio Lyrio – The G20 has an important role in mobilizing resources to face global challenges in the field of sustainability. Sustainable economic development aims, in addition to growth, to ensure that it does not occur at the expense of future generations. Sustainable economic policies prioritize job creation, innovation and investment in sectors that promote long-term prosperity, reduce inequalities and preserve the environment. This is what is behind the so-called “sustainable development in three pillars” (social, economic and environmental).

In the field of climate change, the Brazilian presidency of the G20 created a Task Force for Global Mobilization against Climate Change, with the aim of reinforcing the G20's coordinated response to climate change. The idea is to reinforce the role of national ecological transformation plans and boost the involvement of the financial sector in climate action.

Brazil Agency – The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, added to the growing tensions around the world, such as the commercial/technological dispute between China and the United States and the military coups in Africa, seem to show a world in increasing fragmentation and conflagration. In this context, how can the G20 be efficient in coordinating responses to global challenges?

Mauricio Lyrio – Realistically, the G20 cannot be expected to be completely immune to international conflicts and rivalries. Therefore, it is even more important for Brazil to defend the reinvigoration of multilateralism and the reform of multilateral organizations. We need the multilateral system to be capable, through dialogue and negotiation, of responding to the conflicts and challenges mentioned in your question. Therefore, Brazil defends the reform of international institutions – so that these bodies are more representative and effective in the search for peace and development.

*Reporter Gilberto Costa collaborated