The Itamaraty Palace, headquarters of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, in Brasilia, illuminated to celebrate Gay Pride Day, this Wednesday. SERGIO LIMA (AFP)

Brazil, which a decade ago introduced university fees for poor and black students that revolutionized hundreds of thousands of families, wants to go one step further. The Minister of Labor and Employment has just announced his intention to create specific quotas, in a specific opposition, for trans people (2% of the positions), indigenous people (another 2%) and to expand the positions for black and mixed-race Brazilians to 45% , and 6% those for people with disabilities. The initiative refers to the public opposition to incorporate 900 new labor inspectors into the Public Administration. The Ministry of Labor and its head, Luiz Marinho, are now looking for the legal formula to make this political will come true.

Minister Marinho’s announcement came a few hours after the international day for LGTBI rights and shortly before the Supreme Court of the United States decided to end positive discrimination based on race in universities. The minister belongs to the Workers’ Party, like President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. It is unknown if the president and his government embrace the interest of the minister in expanding the quotas in the oppositions to enter the administration. The ministry has confirmed the initiative to this newspaper, but the Executive has not responded to the questions raised about the proposal.

Perhaps this announcement by the Minister of Labor and the sentence from the United States will reactivate the debate on quotas in general. Brazil introduced quotas in 2012 to expand opportunities for disadvantaged students. It is a system in several layers that positively discriminates against students from the public network, from poor families, mestizos or blacks. For that order. Those who meet more categories have more options to be admitted to one of the places reserved for quotas. The measure touched the nerve of white families a decade ago. But over the years the quotas have normalized and the debate has subsided. But student by student, it has been a leap forward to reduce the chasm of inequality.

In a country where mestizos and blacks make up 56% of the population, now they are also the majority among public university students. And on a small scale, hundreds of thousands of households have seen a revolution: the first family leaver, paving the way to prosper.

It is to be expected that the quotas for transgender women will aggravate the controversy between a government that has chosen diversity as one of its flags and a reactionary right, led by Jair Bolsonaro, who, as in other parts of the planet, has chosen LGTBI advances, in general, and trans rights in particular as his preferred arena to attack progressives. Several of the main official buildings in Brazil, such as the Congress or the Itamaraty Palace, headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, celebrated LGTBI Pride Day with multicolored lighting.

The issue of the quotas in the oppositions is especially relevant now because this government, which took office six months ago, has announced a cascade of public contests to select officials in multiple areas that include labor or environmental inspectors, contracts that should contribute to the fight against contemporary slavery or deforestation in Amazonia.

The most populous country in Latin America has been the scene of important advances in rights and social issues for transsexuals for years. Its visibility is great. Four transsexual women were elected deputies in the last elections, two in Congress, one in the state Parliament of Rio de Janeiro and another in Sergipe. And some companies are beginning to show interest in hiring them as part of their diversity plans. But Brazilian transsexuals still have very serious problems getting a job and even for something as basic and natural as reaching old age. Their life expectancy is spectacularly less than that of their compatriots. And this country continues as the deadliest for this minority. The latest balance of Trans Murder Monitoring, an international network of NGOs, counts 96 trans murdered in one year, between October 2021 and 2022.