The possibility of expanding agreements within the scope of Mercosur has advanced within the Lula government, which is the temporary president of the bloc. In addition to publishing on Thursday, the 19th, a consultation on the possible expansion of the agreement between Mercosur and India, which has been in force since 2009, the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC) also opened a questionnaire to survey businesspeople and civil society about a possible trade agreement between the bloc and the United Arab Emirates. Although the Mercosur countries have already agreed that the current priorities for the bloc are partnerships with the European Union and Singapore, there is a “universe” of other possibilities that the customs union can discuss, he says to Broadcast(Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) the Secretary of Foreign Trade of the MDIC, Tatiana Prazeres.

In the case of the partnership that currently exists with India, the Brazilian government’s assessment is that it is an “extremely limited” agreement. Out of a universe of 10 thousand tariff lines, it only covers around 450, without providing for free trade. “In some cases there is only one preference in the tariff, which can be 10%, 20% or 100%”, explains the secretary.

The idea of ​​better exploring trade between the South American bloc and India is not new. Ten years ago, Brazil even opened a public consultation on the topic, but the result indicated resistance from the business community. Now, however, the government sees a different context. India, the most populous country in the world and also part of the BRICS, has an economy considered robust, which is growing at high rates – which would make a revisit to the “opportune” theme, with important potential for the Brazilian export market, assesses Prazeres.

“The objective is not free trade, but considering the current agreement, we would like to evaluate the possibility of expanding the universe of products included,” said the secretary. According to her, the idea of ​​the consultation is precisely to try to identify sectors that see India as a potential buyer. Prazeres mentioned, for example, that he wants to follow the interest of segments such as machinery and equipment, food and beverages. “And there are sectors that face health barriers in India,” she pointed out. “In the consultation, the private sector identifies whether there is offensive or defensive interest, tariff and non-tariff barriers, as well as regulatory measures, services, digital commerce, investments and sustainable development. These are topics covered by the consultation”, she explains.

Prazeres avoids giving a deadline for Brazil to submit a possible proposal to Mercosur. Any discussion within the bloc will first depend on whether the country forms an internal position on whether or not to move forward with expansion. Interest, however, exists, and also on the Indian side. The topic was the subject of a meeting at the MDIC held at the beginning of October, in which the Secretary of Commerce of India, Sunil Barthwal, participated.

The department has also carried out preliminary surveys with the Brazilian market, and collected some points of attention, such as relevant tariff barriers in trade between Brazil and India. “For example, chicken meat with a tariff of 100%, pork, 30%, corn with an average tariff of 50%, green coffee beans with a tariff of 100%, instant coffee and specialty coffees with 53%, orange juice, 35%. Here are products in which Brazil has export potential, and which face substantive barriers”, says Prazeres.

The ministry states that it believes there is potential to at least double trade in goods between India and Brazil by 2030, with product diversification. Bilateral trade flow was US$15.2 billion last year. Although it was a record value, India represents only 2% of our exports and 3.3% of imports to Brazil.

New deal

O Official Diary of the Union (DOU) on Thursday also brought consultation on a possible trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates. According to the MDIC, this year the Gulf country reiterated its interest in a “comprehensive” partnership with Mercosur, a desire conveyed to the bloc’s members at a meeting held in August in Brasília.

According to the Secretary of Foreign Trade, the Brazilian government identifies that an agreement would have the potential to favor investments, in addition to expanding and diversifying bilateral trade, although it recognizes the concern of some sectors, such as chemical products. “The public consultation will allow the MDIC to have greater clarity regarding offensive and defensive interests on the Brazilian side and will help us in mapping opportunities and risks in relation to this market”, says Prazeres.

In 2022, trade between Brazil and the Emirates reached US$5.7 billion, a 75% jump compared to 2021, reports the MDIC. Brazil’s exports to the Gulf country closed at US$3.2 billion last year, while exports reached US$2.5 billion. Poultry meat, sugar and beef are among the Brazilian products currently most exported to the United Arab Emirates.