Government assesses that responses to “Israel's provocations” were sufficient, but the Israeli chancellor criticized Lula again this Wednesday (Feb 21)

The Brazilian government intends to reduce the temperature of the crisis between Brazil and Israel so that the meeting of G20 foreign ministers, which begins this Wednesday (21.Feb.2024), in Rio, is not overshadowed by the issue. The assessment of diplomacy is that the government gave responses that were up to what they call “provocations” of Benjamin Netanyahu's government and the time is now to cool down.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, however, continues his offensive of demands for the president's retraction Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Since Sunday (Feb 18, 2024), when the head of the Brazilian Executive compared Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip with the extermination of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany, the Israeli government has reacted with harsh criticism and demands for Lula's apology.

This Wednesday (Feb 21), Katz published a video with Brazilian Rafaela Triestman, who was at a music festival in the southern region of Israel on October 7, when the extremist group Hamas carried out terrorist attacks in the region. Her boyfriend, Ranani Glazer, 24, died in the attack.

“President Lula, after your comparison between our just war against Hamas and the inhumane acts of Hitler and the Nazis, Rafaela has a message that you should listen to”, Katz wrote.

Watch the video (8min36s):

On Tuesday (Feb 20), Brazil's Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, said that Katz's latest statements were “unacceptable and liars” and the way the Israeli chancellor expressed himself in relation to Lula was “unusual and revolting”.

Government members are still assessing the degree of wear and tear between the 2 countries. The expulsion of Israel's ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Zonshine, has been discussed, but for now, it should not be carried out. This is because the measure is considered very serious and could lead to the breakdown of relations.

The idea, however, is in place in case Tel Aviv escalates the crisis even further and increases the tone of demands on Lula. Such a decision, however, would only be taken after the meeting of G20 foreign ministers, which ends on Thursday (22.Feb.2024). It is the first major summit event in Brazil. The group brings together the 19 largest economies in the world, plus the European Union and the African Union.