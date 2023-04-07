Minister said the government is working to have a regulated jurisdictional carbon market

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvasaid on Thursday (6.Apr.2023) that Brazil wants to be the “address of carbon credits” and the “most top 10 in the world” on the subject. The statement was given at the Brazil Investment Forum, an event organized by Bradesco BBI.

According to the minister, the government is working with the “strong idea of ​​a regulated jurisdictional carbon market” and has the ambition to be a proponent of this proposal, but should value initiatives that arise in the National Congress.

Marina said that the carbon market cannot be treated as a “panacea”.

“We cannot keep transforming this possibility, which is one of the possibilities, as if it were something that will solve all our problems”he declared.

According to the minister, the discussion is ongoing and the government is “encouraging that as soon as possible” be possible “Having this instrument“.

Marina also announced the creation of the National Council for Climate Security to help regulate the carbon market.

“It is not deliberative, obviously, but it is a council presided over by the President of the Republic, in which what is formulated there goes directly as advice to the President. Unlike the sectoral councils which are presided over by the ministers of that sector“, he said.