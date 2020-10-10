Brazil lived a pleasant beginning of Playoffs toward Taste 2022 before a Bolivia with enormous internal problems and with players out of shape as the national championship was held on hold since March. The five-time world champion added the first three points and on Tuesday she will experience the reissue of the last final of the America Cup before Peru, in a more demanding test.

From the first position, the superiority of the team led by Tite, which did not take long to generate the first shots against the goal of a Lampe expert in this type of match, where although he receives several goals, he ends up as a figure of his team.

The first goal came with an excellent cross from Danilo that nodded Marquinhos with forcefulness and the second goal, also before the break, generated it I gave it -one of the most prominent- from the opposite side so that Firmino be finished with comfort in small area.

After the break Bolivia she was more daring but soon received the third goal with a new arrival from the left in which Neymar attended with absolute precision Firmino, who with his double silenced some criticism after his poor records with the verdeamarela shirt.

The fourth goal came when the team Farias he left many more spaces behind and the Brazilian team demonstrated their ability to do damage with fast transitions. A center of Coutinho introduced it Carrasco on your bow. A few minutes later the Barcelona footballer scored the fifth with a header after a service from Neymar.

There were minutes for Rodrygo, the first substitute to enter the court, on the right-hand side of the attack. Then they entered on the part of Brazil Philip, Richarlison, Alex Telles Y Everton Ribeiro.