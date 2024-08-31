The social network X began to be suspended in Brazil this Saturday after The country’s main operators complied with the decision of a Supreme Court judge regarding the platform’s failure to comply with “court orders.”

According to the criteria of

Since early Saturday morning, customers of Vivo, Claro and Oi, the country’s main operators, reported the social network was down, and EFE was also unable to access it.

The suspension was ordered on Friday by magistrate Alexandre de Moraes, after The tycoon Elon Musk, owner of X, failed to comply with the order to appoint, within 24 hours, a legal representative of the platform in Brazil.

In his ruling, the judge ordered the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel, the regulatory body) to immediately adopt “all necessary measures” to implement the decision against the social network “throughout the national territory.”

The magistrate also determined daily fines of 50,000 reais (almost 9,000 dollars or 8,064 euros) for those who tried to access the social network through Virtual Private Network (VPN), a tool that creates a secure connection between a device and the Internet and is used to protect online privacy.

Federal Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes Photo:EFE Share

The origin of the suspension of X in Brazil

Initially, De Moraes had also ordered Apple and Google to adopt obstacles to prevent the use of the VPN by iOS and Android systems, as well as removing it from their virtual stores, but The court then suspended the order in case “X Brasil” makes a statement and decides to “fully” comply with the court orders.

The suspension of the service, however, did not occur instantly because, according to Anatel, there are some 20,000 operators in the country that must prevent customers from accessing all of the social network’s servers.

The sentence is framed within an investigation into the dissemination of fake news in which the South African businessman is named on suspicion of having committed crimes of obstruction of justice, criminal organisation and incitement to crime.

De Moraes said that he made this decision due to X’s “non-compliance with court orders” and “attempt to not comply with the Brazilian legal system” with the intention of “establishing an environment of total impunity and lawlessness.”

A standoff between a Brazilian Supreme Court judge and Elon Musk escalated on Aug. 29, 2024, when the billionaire’s Starlink company said its assets had been frozen in the country amid a dispute over the fate of its social media platform X. Photo:AFP Share

In this regard, he ordered the “immediate” suspension until “all court orders are complied with” and the multi-million dollar fines imposed on X are paid.

The problems began months ago, after the judge ordered the removal of a series of profiles for allegedly misleading information and Musk refused to do so, accusing the judge of acting without apparent motive.

The social network’s suspension will remain in effect until all court orders are complied with and the multimillion-dollar fines imposed on X are paid.

Brazil is not the only country without X

Brazil is one of the countries in the world with the most active X users, with around 20 million.

This is not the first time that the Brazilian justice system has ordered the suspension of a social network. This has already happened with YouTube (2007), WhatsApp (2015 and 2016) and Telegram (2023) for lack of cooperation in various judicial investigations.

X. Photo:iStock Share

But on the other hand, numerous countries have temporarily blocked this network that has proven effective in spreading information about political protest, such as in Egypt during the Arab Spring in 2011, Turkey in 2014 and 2023, and in Uzbekistan before and after the 2021 presidential elections.

Twitter (X’s former name) was little known around the world when China banned it in June 2009, two days before the 20th anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square. The Chinese have learned to live without it and use Weibo and WeChat extensively.

Russia also restricted access to Twitter through slowdowns starting in 2021, denouncing the dissemination of “illegal content.” Access was then formally blocked starting in March 2022, just after the start of the Russian army’s invasion of Ukraine. However, many Russians continue to use X, via VPN services that allow them to bypass the ban.