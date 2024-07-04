With the group stage of the Copa América coming to a close on Tuesday, the Uruguayan national team already knows who its opponent will be in the quarter-finals of the competition: none other than Brazil.
The Verdeamarela tied 1-1 with Colombia and finished in second place in Group D, so they had to compete against whoever was in first place in Group C, a place that went to the Uruguayan team after finishing with a perfect score.
Colombia, which finished as leader of Group D, will face Panama, the second team in the series where La Celeste was involved. We review the preview of this exciting duel.
The absence of Edinson Cavani has not prevented the team led on the field by Darwin Núñez and Federico Valverde from shining with their own light, while the experience of Luis Suárez continues to be a factor that can be decisive even if he does not start in the starting eleven. With a balanced team and a winning mentality, Uruguay is emerging as one of the main candidates to take home the trophy, with Bielsa as coach.
Brazil: does not have
Uruguay: Manuel Ugarte and Maximiliano Araujo were injured against the United States. Bielsa will wait to see if they can play.
Brazil: will lose its top figure, Vinicius Jrdue to accumulation of yellow cards.
For the trust that has been given to you during this America Cup, Savinho seems to be the one with the advantage, although it will probably force Raphinha, who was the best against Colombia, to change his band. He could give the fans a treat and choose Endrick but it also forces a variant, and Gabriel Martinelliwho naturally plays in Vini’s position, only played seven minutes in the tournament. Pepê and Evanilson seem unlikely.
Uruguay: does not have
URUGUAY: Rochet; Nandez, R. Araujo, Olivera, Vineyard; Ugarte, Valverde, From the Cross; Pellistri, M. Araújo, Darwin Núñez
BRAZIL: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Militão, Wendell; Joao Gomes, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Endrick, Rodrygo
