With what speed and efficiency did the Brazilian medical staff confirm Neymar’s injury. No preambles, no veils, no secrets. A professional testimony at the height of the need of those who follow the World Cup. Deactivating speculation and confusion that lead to nothing. pic.twitter.com/WktMaDYETb

— Juan Pablo Brown ️️️️ (@JuanPabloMarron) November 24, 2022