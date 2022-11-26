We are not discovering anything new by saying that Brazil is the best candidate to win the world Cup 2022, either by history, being the country with the most world titles won (5), or by current events, having the best squad in terms of hierarchy, among the 32 teams.
Although Tité’s team suffered more than necessary in the first half against Serbia and could not take advantage of it, in the complement the “Canarinha” lit up, although without showing off collectively, and thanks to a double from Richarlison they were able to carry out the match Y ended up winning 2-0, starting the contest on the right foot.
Brazil
Swiss
The Swiss team also did their homework and started the tournament winning: it was 1-0 against Cameroon, with the former Emboló’s law. Murat Yakin’s men will have the most complicated commitment on paper, and a draw will not hurt them to continue up there, in the qualifying zone.
City: Doha.
Stadium: Stadium 974.
Schedule: Monday November 28. 1:00 p.m. Brazil and Argentina. 7:00 p.m. Qatar
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: TV Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo and SporTV 2
Live streaming: NOW NET and Claro, GloboEsporte.com.
TV channels: World Goal
Live streaming: World Goal
TV channels: On TyC Sports and on Direct TV.
Live streaming: not available
TV channels: Sky HD, Fox Sports and Telemundo.
Live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: On Fox Sports, Telemundo, Peacock
Live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live
TV channels: On Direct TV Sports.
Live streaming: not available
Injury news in Brazil
Rodrigo Lasmar, doctor of the Brazilian team, confirmed that Neymar suffered a sprained ankle on his right leg. We will have to wait for his evolution in the next 24 hours to definitively determine the extent of his injury and if he can continue in the World Cup. Hard low for the “Canarinha”.
Swiss injury news
Murat Yakin’s team did not suffer losses due to injury or red card in the match against Cameroon.
I believe that Switzerland will surprise the best candidate for the title, Brazil, from the beginning and will achieve a valuable tie that will leave them up there, seriously fighting to get into the round of 16. We will see if my risky prognosis is fulfilled: Brazil 1-1 Switzerland.
#Brazil #Switzerland #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #forecast
Leave a Reply