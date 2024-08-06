Confirmed lineups: Alexia will start from the bench

Montse Tomé has opted for a line-up without Alexia Putellas in order to try to qualify for the final. For Brazil, the suspension of Marta Vieira represents the most significant loss.

Spain’s starting eleven is as follows: Cata Coll, Ona Batlle, Paredes, Codina, Olga, Aitana, Teresa, Jenni Hermoso, Eva Navarro, Mariona and Paralluelo.

For Brazil, this is the lineup: Lorena, Thais, Lauren Leal and Tarciane; Ludmila, Angelina, Yaya and Yasmin; Piscila, Gabi Portilho and Jheniffer.