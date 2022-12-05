Brazil vs. South Korea: LIVE, minute by minute, Qatar World Cup

The selection

Brazilian sights the quarterfinals in an emergency situation, with two players injured and out of the expedition, two touched and one in the recovery phase; It is not the ideal situation for Tite and his team against a South Korea willing to surprise

The Koreans left out at the last minute Uruguay and achieved one of their most prestigious victories against Portugal, warning signs for a

Brazil, which has lost its aura of invincibility with the defeat against Cameroon.

tite He took advantage of the little significance of the match to rotate most of the starting eleven.

probable lineups

Brazil

Team confirmed! 💪🇧🇷 With the returns of Neymar Jr and Danilo, the Seleção Brasileira is climbing for the game of the eighth final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. 🇧🇷 x 🇰🇷 – 4pm (from Brasília) Let’s go together for more uma ⭐! pic.twitter.com/DmNAGz7Esq — CBF Soccer (@CBF_Futebol) December 5, 2022

South Korea

