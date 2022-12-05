Monday, December 5, 2022
Brazil vs. South Korea: LIVE, minute by minute, Qatar World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2022
in Sports
Brazil

Brazil

Brazil

Round of 16 match of the World Cup.

The selection
Brazilian sights the quarterfinals in an emergency situation, with two players injured and out of the expedition, two touched and one in the recovery phase; It is not the ideal situation for Tite and his team against a South Korea willing to surprise

The Koreans left out at the last minute Uruguay and achieved one of their most prestigious victories against Portugal, warning signs for a
Brazil, which has lost its aura of invincibility with the defeat against Cameroon.

(Wojciech Szczesny: the drama that the goalkeeper lived with his daughter in Qatar, video)
tite He took advantage of the little significance of the match to rotate most of the starting eleven.

probable lineups

Brazil

South Korea

follow the game here

