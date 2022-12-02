The selection of Brazil tied his pass to the round of 16 from the previous game, and now, the coach TIte decided to send the ‘B’ team to face the last game of the group stage against his Cameroonian counterpart, falling by the slightest difference with a great goal last-minute player Vincent Aboubakar.
Even with this defeat, the wide favorite to win the World Cup will face off in the round of 16 against the selective South Koreaa team that gave the surprise by beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in somersault 2-1.
Undoubtedly, the Brazilians arrive as the favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, although the Asians will leave their hearts on the field to try to do evil and look for the miracle that would be the world scandal.
City: Doha
Stadium: 974
Day: Monday December 5
Match time: 1:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
VAR: to designate
Television channel: Televisa, TV Azteca
Live stream: Izzi, TotalPlay, VIX and Sky
Transmission channel: TVE Teledeporte
Live stream: World Goal, ZDF, RTVE Play
Television channel: Public TV and TyC Sports
Live stream: TyC Sports
Television channel: Fox Sports
Live stream: Peacock
Television channel: Caracol, RCN, DirecTV
Live stream: On the official pages of Caracol, RCN and on DirecTV Go
Brazil Injury News
The doubts of the Brazilian team to face this match are those of Neymar Jr., Sandro Y Danilo. Their participation of the three in this game will depend on the evolution that they register over the days.
It should be noted that the three footballers were present at the Luisail Stadium to watch their team play against Cameroon.
Injury news from South Korea
There are no injury reports for South Korea ahead of this game.
Brazil 3-0 South Korea
#Brazil #South #Korea #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply