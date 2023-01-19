Thursday, January 19, 2023
Brazil vs. Peru, LIVE: the South American sub-20 starts

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in Sports
0


brazil sub 20

Brazil sub-20.

Brazil sub-20.

The first match of group A is played in Cali.

The South American sub-20 of Colombia It will begin this Thursday and will mark the return of a continental tournament that could not be played in 2021 due to the pandemic and in it the ten Conmebol teams will seek one of the four places in the World Cup in the category, which will be held in May in Indonesia.

Despite the fact that the teams will not have many of their figures because the clubs in which they play were not obliged to lend them due to the fact that the tournament is not played on a FIFA date, expectations are high since some of the main promises of the region. The group of death is A and Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru are part of it, while Bolivia, Chile, Uruguay, Venezuela and Ecuador, the current champion of the tournament, are in B.

The first match of the championship will be played this Thursday by Peru and Brazil at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali.

