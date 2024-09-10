The eighth date of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will have four more matches, in addition to the Colombia vs. Argentina.

Paraguay, who tied 0-0 with Uruguay in his coach’s debut, Gustavo Alfaro, will seek to confirm the good appearance shown against Brazil, in order to overcome its present bad situation.

The Guaranis have one victory, three draws and the same number of defeats, and are seventh with six points.

BrazilHe defeated 1-0 Ecuadora result that broke an unprecedented three-game losing streak in the South American qualifiers, and they are now fourth in the table with 10 points.

Chili is bound to triumph against Bolivia. With five points, the Chilean team occupies the penultimate place out of a total of 10 teams, only above Peru, which has three points.

Thanks to the 4,150 m altitude of El Alto, Bolivia climbed to eighth position in the qualifiers with six points after their 4-0 win on the last date Venezuela.

Ecuador will seek its first win under Argentine coach Sebastián Beccacece in the match against Peru in Quito.

The Incas are seeking the same objective because they have not won in seven outings and need to get out of last place in the standings.

And Venezuela, who fell 4-0 to Bolivia, receives a Uruguay without Luis Suarezwhich comes from a 0-0 draw with Paraguay.