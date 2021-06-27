This Sunday begins the last day of the group stage of the Copa América 2021; Brazil will face Ecuador at the Pedro Teixeira Olympic Stadium at 4:00 p.m.

.The Canarinha leads group B of the Copa América 2021 with nine pointsThey have been on the perfect track in the group stage and have already qualified for the next round, where they will try to maintain their good streak to fight for the title as locals.

Ecuador -for its part- occupies the fourth place of group B with only two points, however still has a chance to advance to the next roundAlthough it will need a series of combinations in addition to achieving a win over Brazil.

ALIGNMENTS

BRAZIL

Alisson, Emerson, Éder Militao, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi, Lucas Paquetá, Fabinho, Douglas Luiz, Firmino, Gabi and Everton.

ECUADOR

Galindez, Preciado, Arboleda, Hincapié, Palacios, Franco, Caicedo, Méndez, Estupiñán, Valencia and Preciado.

