Brazil hopes to wake up this Friday against Ecuador, in the debut of the Argentine coach Sebastian Beccacece, on the seventh day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Vinícius Junior and Rodrygokeys in the Real Madrid, They will be two of the three mainstays of Brazil in the stadium Couto Pereira from Curitiba.

“The last place in the offensive trident will be occupied by the also Real Madrid player Endrick or Luiz Henriqueformer Real Betis player, according to recent training sessions,” said the EFE agency.

He added: “The Seleção is discredited after the Copa América in the United States, which they left in the quarterfinals against Uruguay without playing “a good match” throughout the tournament, as coach Dorival Júnior acknowledged on Thursday.

