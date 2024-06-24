The Brazilian National Team will make its presentation in the Copa América 2024 against its counterpart from Costa Rica on Matchday 1 of Group D from SoFi Stadium.
The five-time world champion has just played two friendlies against Mexico and the United States, so they hope to be able to adapt to the Concacaf game at the start of the competition.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment at the start of the Conmebol continental tournament that will take place in the United States.
fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás, SiriusXM FC and TUDN Radio (United States) and ViX+ (Mexico).
Before making his debut in the 2024 Copa América against Costa Rica, the coach of the Verdeamarela team gave his analysis after the friendly matches against Mexico and the United States.
Goalie: Alisson Becker.
Defenses: Danilo, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Wendell.
Media: Bruno Guimaraes and Joao Gomes; Raphael, Lucas Paquetá and Rodrygo.
Forwards: Vinicius Junior.
The Costa Rican team confirmed its squad for the 2024 Copa América through a video in the style of 90’s video games.
Goalie: Patrick Sequeira.
Defenses: Jeyland Mitchell, Julio Cascante and Francisco Calvo.
Media: Gerald Taylor, Orlando Galo, Brandon Aguilera and Ariel Lassiter.
Forwards: Josimar Alcócer, Álvaro Zamora and Manfred Ugalde.
The Brazilian team will demonstrate why it is one of the great favorites to win this Copa América 2024 and will pass over its rival without difficulties.
Brazil 3-0 Costa Rica
