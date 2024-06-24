Your first rival for the competition will be Costa Ricaone of the selections of the CONCACAF that won its ticket to this edition, which once again has the ten nations of CONMEBOL competing against other countries on the continent, as happened in the Copa América Centenario.

The clash is scheduled for Monday, June 24, in the SoFi Stadiumwhere it is expected to see a great display of the South Americans, since for many, they are far from being that selection that the ‘Jogo Bonito’ for which they became notable.

Either way, here are five predictions that could happen in this matchup:

On the far left will appear the speed and dribbling of Rodrygowhile as ‘9’ Vinicius He will do his thing, showing that he is a great finisher, no matter what. I could also see minutes Endrick Felipenew signing of real Madridwhich comes from winning trophies with the Palmeiras, which would also be a headache for defenders. Already at the bottom, everything points to Eder Militao be initial after having rested due to an injury.