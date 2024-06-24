The Copa America 2024 arrived and one of the big favorites to win the title is the selection of Brazil. Full of great stars such as Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Marquinhos Aoas, Alisson Becker, Lucas Paquetá and so on, it is impossible not to place The Canarinha as a great contender for the continental scepter.
Your first rival for the competition will be Costa Ricaone of the selections of the CONCACAF that won its ticket to this edition, which once again has the ten nations of CONMEBOL competing against other countries on the continent, as happened in the Copa América Centenario.
The clash is scheduled for Monday, June 24, in the SoFi Stadiumwhere it is expected to see a great display of the South Americans, since for many, they are far from being that selection that the ‘Jogo Bonito’ for which they became notable.
Either way, here are five predictions that could happen in this matchup:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It is enough to see the history that exists between both teams to realize that The Canarinha dominates completely with authority. Of their last five matches, the Brazilian team has won all of them, two by a landslide, repeating what happened in the 2002 World Cup and the 2004 Copa América, with 2-5 and 4-1, respectively. To this we must add that the last rivals of the Scratch du Oro They were selections considered powers such as Spain, England and Argentinawith which they achieved a 3-3 draw, a 0-1 victory and a 0-1 loss, since against Mexico used an alternate team that achieved a 2-3 victory and against USAwhich is already considered the strongest of the CONCACAF, tied 1-1. Unlike all these selected, The Sele It is very far away in terms of football quality and international figures.
Unfortunately for the Pure Life, the international goalkeeper decided to retire before the match, thus avoiding appearing in his first and last Copa América. With the former Real Madrid under the three posts, the Ticos lived their best era, without being able to forget their feat of reaching the quarterfinals in Brazil 2014. Added to this, not only was he the goalkeeper who displayed confidence, but he was also the captain and moral leader, especially now that it is a new generation that, perhaps, is lacking voices of authority. Without Keylor, the starting goalkeeper will be Patrick Sequeira, who plays in his local league, is 22 years old and has only been defending his country for two years. Costa Rica does not look like a team that can aspire to much in this tournament.
The attack of The Verdeamarela It will fall entirely on two of the most important pieces of the Spanish team today: Vinicius and Rodrygo. The two lived an unforgettable season with the meringues, conquering the local league and a new Champions Leagueaiming for the highest with his selection.
On the far left will appear the speed and dribbling of Rodrygowhile as ‘9’ Vinicius He will do his thing, showing that he is a great finisher, no matter what. I could also see minutes Endrick Felipenew signing of real Madridwhich comes from winning trophies with the Palmeiras, which would also be a headache for defenders. Already at the bottom, everything points to Eder Militao be initial after having rested due to an injury.
Brazil will not be looking forward to this contest, because they want the trophy in their showcases, especially because Argentina and Uruguay They are above them. Therefore, they will not hold back against the Ticos and although they may win, they will not make things easy for them at the bottom either. Military possibly he will team up with Marquinhostwo great defenders who have great skill in the aerial game, accompanied on the sides by Danilo da Silva and Wendell Nascimentoadded to the leadership and good instinct of the goalkeeper and captain Alisson. It will be difficult for Alvaro Zamora, Josimar Alcocer either Manfred Ugalde have a chance to score a goal.
Per se Brazil He already has an attack of fear, but not only thanks to the men of the real Madridbut on the far right it would be Raphinhaelement of Barcelonaand below the three forwards would be the brain, Packagewhich works with the West Ham United, being the one who speeds up the game thanks to his technique and class. Surely one of them could score or, if not, simply assist.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Brazil #Costa #Rica #predictions #match #Copa #América
Leave a Reply