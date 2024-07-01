This Tuesday, July 2 the national teams of Brazil and Colombia will face each other in Levi’s Stadium of California to close the Group D. The coffee growers are already qualified for the quarterfinals of this Copa América 2024, while the greenyellow Mathematically, the pass to the next round is not guaranteed yet.
In its last presentation, the combined Brazilian who drives Dorival Junior won his first match in this edition against Paraguay who he beat by 4 to 1. For their part, those of Nestor Lorenzo They also achieved a 3-0 victory against Costa Rica.
With 90minwe are going to review the possible lineups of these countries for the last match of the group stage:
The Auriverde team tied in its debut against Costa Rica but got the three points against Paraguay, for this reason, despite being second in Group D, it has not yet qualified for the next stage. With only a draw, it will be able to play the quarterfinals.
Brazil’s possible lineup:
GOALKEEPER: Alisson Becker
DEFENDERS: Danilo da Silva, Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Guilherme Arana
FRILLS: Bruno Guimarães, João Gomes da Silva; Raphinha, Lucas Paquetá and Rodrygo
FORWARDS: Vinícius Junior
The tricolor will seek to achieve the ideal score in this group stage where it comfortably won its first two matches. Lucumí would once again be part of the starting eleven after recovering from his minor injury that did not allow him to play against Costa Rica in the last game.
Possible alignment of Colombia:
GOALKEEPER: Camilo Vargas
DEFENDERS: Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sanchez, John Lucumí and Johan Mojica
FRILLS: Richard Ríos, Jefferson Lerma and Jhon Arias
FORWARDS: James Rodríguez, Rafael Santos Borre and Luis Díaz.
