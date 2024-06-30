LET’S GO FOR MORE! 🇧🇷👊🏽

Attention, twisted: we have a meeting marked in the next sixth (28), in the Copa America, against Paraguay. This is the time for us to be stronger, and together we know that we are going there!

The work continues. Training, focus and determination govern the national team. Come on… pic.twitter.com/Q2fOGPr51n

— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 25, 2024