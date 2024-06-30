The activity continues in the Copa América 2024, the Brazilian National Team will face the Colombian team on Matchday 3 of Group D in a very interesting match that will have many emotions due to the good level of the coffee growers and the historic Verdeamarela.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this meeting that will surely be one of the best of the day.
fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, TUDN USA, UniMás, SiriusXM FC, TUDN Radio (United States), ViX+, Canal 5 and Azteca Deportes En Vivo (Mexico) and DGO, Caracol Play, Caracol TV, RCN Television, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, Deportes RCN En Vivo and TyC Sports Internacional (Colombia).
Goalie: Alisson Becker.
Defenses: Danilo da Silva, Eder Militão, Marquinhos and Guilherme Arana.
Media: Bruno Guimarães, João Gomes da Silva; Raphinha, Lucas Paquetá and Rodrygo.
Forwards: Vinícius Junior.
Before their match against the coffee growers, the Rio team faced Costa Rica and Paraguay, so this last match will be a factor in determining their place in the D sector.
Goalie: Camilo Vargas.
Defenses: Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, John Lucumí and Johan Mojica.
Media: Richard Ríos, Jefferson Lerma and Jhon Arias.
Forwards: James Rodriguez, Rafael Santos Borre and Luis Diaz.
The Colombian team has just faced Paraguay and Costa Rica, so they will try to seal their passage to the next round as leaders.
Brazil 2-2 Colombia.
