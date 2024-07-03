The selected ones of Brazil and Colombia They drew 1-1 in the last match of the group D phase of the 2024 Copa America in the United States, in which several controversial plays were presented.

The first action was in the 19th minute, in the goal disallowed Davinson Sanchez, when the match was 1-0 in favor of the Brazilians.

Out of place?

“In the 19th minute, an attacker from the black team scores a goal. At the moment he played the ball to him, his teammate was in an offside position. The VAR, in its protocol check, confirms the offside position of the 23rd attacker who scores the goal, who receives the ball from a free kick. Using the virtual lines tool, it confirms the decision of offside field,” says the voiceover.

Penalty

Then, in the 42nd minute, there was a play in which forward Vinicius fought for a ball in the area with the Colombian defender, Daniel Muñoz.

“In the 42nd minute, there was a dispute for the ball inside the penalty area by the black team (Colombia), a defender did not touch the ball and as a result of the dispute, a reckless contact occurred for the action,” the analysis says.

“The referee fails to observe the action and lets the game continue,” and makes it clear that in the VAR’s protocol, “he fails to identify that the defender (Daniel Muñoz) does not touch the ball before recklessly contacting the forward.”

“Given this, the VAR incorrectly confirms the original decision on the field,” says the analyst.

“In these audios, both the VAR and his assistant agree that the Colombian defender does touch the ball and therefore, the action should not be sanctioned as a penalty. “He pinches the ball when it goes to his foot and then he gives it momentum (to the ball), then the contact occurs,” says www.futbolred.com