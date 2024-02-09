He 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament, that will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are already in their final stagein the tournament that is held in Venezuela for the first time.
Participating in the tournament were 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
In the absence of the last date of the Final Phase, which will define everything, Paraguay is the leader with 4 points, Brazil has 3 and Argentina appears with 2while Venezuela closes with 1 point.
That is why the “Albiceleste” team he needs to beat his classic rival no matter what to be able to get into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games: if they draw or lose, Javier Mascherano's men will say goodbye to the dream. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Brazil vs Argentina played?
Date: Sunday February 11
Location: Caracas Venezuela
Stadium: Brígido Iriarte from Caracas
Schedule: 00.00 in Spain, 20.00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 19.00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 18.00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 17.00 in Mexico.
Referee: To confirm
How can you watch Brazil vs Argentina?
You can watch the game through TyC Sports or DirecTV.
What is the latest news from Brazil?
Coach Ramon Menezes has the chance to repeat the XI that beat Venezuela 2 to 1, taking into account that he has been satisfied with their performances and that there have been no injuries or suspensions in it.
What is the latest news from Argentina?
Valentine Boat He is in a position to be taken into account by Mascherano again after his expulsion against Venezuela for hitting the ball at a rival player. The Conmebol Disciplinary Court only sanctioned him with one match. Who can't be there will be Juan Ignacio Nardonias a result of the muscle injury he suffered with Paraguay and that forced him to leave the field in the first half. Frederick Round He will not be able to be due to the yellow limit.
Possible formations
Brazil: Mycael; Khellven, Arthur Chaves, Lucas Fasson and Rikelme; Bruno Gomes, Andrey Santos and Alexsander; Maurício, John Kennedy and Endrick
Argentina: Leandro Brey; Joaquín García, Marco Di Cesare, Nicolás Valentini, Valentín Barco; Equi Fernández, Juan Sforza, Cristian Medina; Thiago Almada, Pablo Solari and Santiago Castro or Luciano Gondou.
Forecast
Argentina will win 2 to 1, with goals from Almada and Gondou. Endrick will tie the match temporarily, and in this way Masche's team, much discussed by the Argentine soccer people, will get a ticket to Paris 2024.
