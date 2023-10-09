🗓️ The match between Brazil and Argentina for Date 6 of the Qualifiers will be played at the Maracaná stadium, as confirmed by the CBF.

➡️ The match was scheduled for November 21 and will be the last official match of the year for both teams.#ClassificationsxMDeports pic.twitter.com/bVfqFzWLM7

— Movistar Deportes (@MovistarDeporPe) October 8, 2023