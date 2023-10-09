The Brazilian Football Confederation announced last Friday that the clash between Brazil and Argentina, for the sixth round of Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup, will be played at the Maracaná on Tuesday, November 21.
The last time Verdeamarelha was home in the emblematic venue of Rio de Janeiro occurred in March 2022, with a 4-0 win over Peru.
Other news about the Argentine National Team:
The Maracaná was not initially among President Ednaldo Rodrigues’ favorites, O Globo reported, so the choice ended up surprising soccer fans in the Brazilian country.
The CBF had also analyzed taking the match to San Pablo due to the scandalous interruption of the remembered clash with Argentina in the last Qualifiers, due to the appearance of health authorities on the playing field, which was marked as one of the big mistakes in the history of South American football in recent times.
Thus, the Arena Corinthians, venue of that match, and the Morumbí were considered due to the quality of the playing field, but the talks did not advance for different reasons related to the commitments of the local clubs there.
Both Brazil and Argentina will meet again for the first time since the final of the 2021 Copa América where the Albiceleste team took the victory, and the continental title after a 28-year drought, 1-0 with a goal from Ángel di María .
When do Brazil vs Argentina play in the Qualifiers?
City: Rio de Janeiro Brazil.
Stadium: Maracana
Ability: 78,838
Date: Tuesday, November 21
Hour: 21.30
How to watch Brazil vs Argentina in the Qualifiers?
TV channel: Public TV (air) and TyC Sports (cable)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies).
|
COUNTRIES
|
CHANNEL
|
SCHEDULE
|
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay
|
TVP, TyC.
|
21.30
|
Bolivia and Venezuela
|
To confirm
|
20.30
|
Colombia, Ecuador, Peru
|
To confirm
|
19.30
|
Mexico
|
To confirm
|
18.30
|
Spain
|
To confirm
|
02.30
#Brazil #Argentina #Qualifiers #time #watch