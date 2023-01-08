The Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace of Planalto in Brasilia were invaded this Sunday by a human tide of Bolsonaro protesters dressed in yellow and greenwho show their rejection of the inauguration a week ago of the left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Authorities cordoned off the area around the legislative building in Brasilia. However, hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters who refuse to accept the electoral victory of the leftist Lula forced their way, overcoming the fences, climbing the ramps and congregating on the roof of the modernist architecture building.

Riot police, on the other hand, accessed the presidential palace of Planalto, seat of the Government of Brazilwhere dozens of agents went up the ramp firing tear gas, while another group of uniformed men surrounded the building.

Bolsonaro supporters trying to enter the Brazilian Congress. Ah no, they are followers of @PabloIglesias trying to enter the Spanish Congress to prevent the investiture of Rajoy. pic.twitter.com/anytzw2ib8 — Official Yasujiro (@YasujiroOficial) January 8, 2023

Several audiovisual journalists who are covering the coup acts also They have reported the theft of their work equipment and have said they have suffered attacks during the violent demonstrations.

Among them, a photographer from the digital media Metropoles was attacked with punches and kicks by ten men, who stole her cameras, according to another journalist from this media.

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, affirmed this Sunday in a statement that the “fascist vandals” who invaded the headquarters of Parliament, the Supreme Court and the Presidency, in Brasilia, will be “found” and “punished”.

The progressive president described as “barbarism” the serious altercations experienced today in the Brazilian capital by far-right radicals who are demanding a military “intervention” that returns ex-governor Jair Bolsonaro, who is in the United States, to power.

What happened in Brazil, in institutional terms, is more serious than what happened in the Capitol: the Bolsonaristas also invaded the Planalto Palace, that is, the headquarters of the Executive, in this way. It is as if Trumpism had stormed the White House with police collusion. pic.twitter.com/RrNtmK5Clo — Juan Manuel Karg (@jmkarg) January 8, 2023

Lula added that the radicals have been “stimulated” by the ex-governor and that “they will pay with the force of the law” for the disturbances caused.

“We are going to discover the financiers” of these violent and coup-style protests, which “destroyed everything they found in their path,” said Lula, who denounced security failures on the part of the Government of the Federal District of Brasilia.

ELTIEMPO.COM

*With information from EFE