The waterway of the Paraguay and Paraná rivers connects river ports in Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay with the Atlantic Ocean along 3,400 kilometers of continuous navigation. This natural corridor, key for the Mercosur economies, is the epicenter of a dispute that pits Argentina against its neighbors.

On January 1st, the General Administration of Ports (AGP), dependent on the Argentine State, began charging ships a toll to finance the maintenance of the river corridor as it passes through the country. According to Buenos Aires authorities, the cost of dredging and beaconing is around 20 million dollars annually. The charge to vessels of $1.47 per ton transported was decided unilaterally, and diplomatic tension has increased over the months.

Last week, Argentine security forces detained a Paraguayan-flagged barge transporting 30 million liters of fuel to Asunción. The shipping company Mercurio Group tried to avoid the toll at first, but later agreed to pay the nearly 27,000 dollars claimed by Argentina. Even so, the barge continued to be detained for a couple more days.

It was the last straw. The Paraguayan Foreign Ministry filed a complaint “for non-compliance with the Treaty of Asunción, which guarantees free trade and free navigation of our rivers.” The president of that country, Santiago Peña, requested international arbitration on Friday and announced that he is studying suing Argentina before the Mercosur court.

This Monday he showed that he has other countries on his side. Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay and Bolivia They released a joint statement in which they urge Argentina to stop “the application of a unilateral toll” on the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway. The signatories demand “the reestablishment of free navigation on the waterway” by maintaining that the collection of tolls goes against the international articles that regulate the waterway.

Fight for Yacyretá

As a measure of extra pressure, Peña also decided to withdraw as much energy as possible from the binational Yacyretá hydroelectric plant. Paraguay usually cedes almost 90% of the energy generated by Yacyretá to Argentina, although it is entitled to 40%, and receives a compensatory payment in exchange. The change formalized by Peña forces Argentina to buy energy from Brazil at a higher price.

The unrest of other countries has forced the Government of Alberto Fernández to launch a diplomatic offensive to calm the waters. The Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royón, traveled to Asunción on Monday to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rubén Ramírez Lezcano. Royón defined the meeting as “very positive” and announced the creation of a working group “for the implementation and discussion of this toll.”

From the other side of the border the reality is different. Paraguay is open to dialogue but its position is very clear. “The waterway is governed by an international treaty. They cannot independently apply something like they can do within their territory,” Paraguay’s Minister of Public Works, Claudia Centurión, said in radio statements.

Centurión indicated that they will request an exemption from the toll for Paraguayan barges. “The right or not of Argentina to receive a fee for work carried out is not under discussion. The issue is that it cannot be applied” unilaterally, Centurión added.

Agroindustrial exports

Argentina has about 4,500 kilometers of maritime coast, but even so, the gateway to the world for 80% of its agricultural exports is the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway. Some of the large vessels that circulate through this waterway can each transport up to 40,000 tons of merchandise, the equivalent of 1,600 trucks.

For Paraguay its importance is even greater. Located in the heart of South America, it does not have access to the sea, unless its neighbors allow it through passage through the rivers that flow into the Atlantic.

The Paraná and Paraguay are rivers so large that they can be navigated with thousands of tons of cargo at a constant rate, something unthinkable on the cracked roads of this South American country. The towed barges that travel through it carry Paraguay’s most precious cargoes: soybeans, meat and coal, and they return with the most necessary for a country without oil or gas: fuel.

