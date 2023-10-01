For experts, the country needs to improve infrastructure and dissemination; World Tourism Day was celebrated on September 27

With 8,500 km of coastline, tropical climate and favorable conditions for outdoor activities year-round, Brazil has the potential to stimulate adventure tourism, which, together with ecotourism, makes up nature tourism.

This is what experts argue on World Tourism Day, celebrated on Wednesday (September 27th). They state that, to achieve this, however, the country needs to improve its reception infrastructure, ensuring the safety and well-being of visitors, and investing more in promoting its natural attractions.

The president of Abeta (Brazilian Association of Adventure Tourism Companies), Vinicius Viegas, says he is witness to the growing interest of the general public in nature tourism. Even so, like other interviewees, he considers that Brazil does not take advantage of all the possibilities that the segment offers.

“This increase is still far below our potential. It is not the result of a strategy to publicize the various activities that a tourist can experience when visiting the country. When it comes to sports tourism, foreign interest is much more associated with evolution, with the visibility that each sport has achieved among its practitioners”, said Viegas, mountaineer and owner of a travel agency specializing in the segment.

He cites the example of the so-called Rota das Emoções, which connects Ceará, Piauí and Maranhão. “Today, kitesurfers from all over the world dream of one day visiting and sailing through the region”, he adds, highlighting the strong competition between the main global tourist destinations.

“In this sector, success depends on a combination of factors. Let’s face it, mountains, waterfalls and forests of the most diverse types exist all over the world. Therefore, it is necessary to provide security and invest more in publicity. Because apart from some classic destinations that almost every athlete would like to visit, such as Hawaii for a surfer, choosing a travel destination involves several aspects, such as public safety, transport infrastructure, accommodation, costs, food. Everything weighs. Even the difficulties with the language.”

The Tourism coordinator at Sebrae (Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Businesses), Ana Clevia Guerreiro, agrees. “There is nothing to discuss regarding Brazil’s potential and immense vocation for sports and adventure tourism, but there is still a need for integrated, strategic work that presents Brazil in this way abroad.”

The director of the School of Arts, Sciences and Humanities at USP (University of São Paulo), Ricardo Ricci Uvinha, a specialist in leisure and tourism, declares that the country is rich in possibilities. “Brazil is a sensational country in terms of possibilities for activities linked to adventure and sports tourism. Unfortunately, this potential is not yet well utilized and the topic is little explored by the Public Authorities, the market and in academia”.

Secretary of Tourism of Ceará, Yrwana Albuquerque Guerra says that the country can still develop in this very profitable segment. “We need to see ourselves as a country suitable for practicing action sports and ecotourism and publicize this to the world”, states. Ceará is often cited as an example of promoting the tourist attraction potential of action sports, such as kitesurfing.

Adventure sports

Athletes such as 7-time world champion Mikaili Sol (CE), four-time champion Carlos Mário “Bebê” (CE) and three-time champion Bruna Kajiya (SP) helped spread the word among practitioners of the kite the information that Brazil, especially the northeastern coast, is a privileged place for practicing the sport, with favorable conditions almost all year round.

Another adventure sport with the potential to project the Brazilian vocation abroad is surfing. From 2014 to 2023, 4 Brazilian surfers – Gabriel Medina (SP), Adriano de Souza “Mineirinho” (SP), Ítalo Ferreira (RN) and Filipe Toledo (SP) – won 7 of the 9 world champion titles played during the period, winning sports fans around the world.

Medina alone has more than 11 million followers on a popular social network. Ferreira, who in 2021 made history again, becoming the first Olympic champion in the sport, has 2.8 million. The native of Rio Grande do Norte also starred in a successful program on a subscription channel in which he helped promote the beauty and quality of the waves in his hometown, Baía Formosa, to an audience that was not restricted to surfing.

The consecration of these and other Brazilians in action sports, such as the six-time world champion in bodyboarding Guilherme Tâmega and Olympic medalist skaters Kelvin Hoefler and Rayssa Leal, produced a lot of positive publicity for Brazil. This was not enough to attract a greater number of foreigners to the country interested in learning about the conditions in which our world champions were formed.

Target Audience

Adventure and sports tourism is a very profitable segment, generating billions of dollars around the planet. According to the UNWTO (World Tourism Organization), before the recognition of the pandemic nature of Covid-19, in 2019, conventional tourism grew at an average annual rate of 7.5%. Adventure tourism expanded by 20%.

Recently, Grand View Research, a multinational specialist in consultancy and market research, pointed out that, in 2021, even with travel restrictions due to the pandemic, the global adventure tourism market had the potential to move around US$ 282.1 billion, with a prospect of expanding by around 15% per year from 2022 to 2030.

As Secretary Yrwana Albuquerque Guerra points out, Brazil is still taking timid steps in this segment – ​​reflecting what is happening with the national tourism industry in general. In 2019, the country received, in total, just over 6.35 million foreign tourists.

As a result, it was left out of the list of the 50 largest tourist receiving countries. Comparatively, France, which occupies 1st place in the ranking from the UNWTO, it received 89 million foreigners – or 14 times as many travelers, despite being less than half the size of the state of Amazonas.

Second data from the Ministry of Tourism, of all foreigners who arrived in Brazilian territory throughout 2019, 18.6% said they had traveled with the purpose of having contact with nature and practicing activities linked to adventure tourism and ecotourism. Another 2.4% came for sports tourism.

With part of the global population vaccinated and the spread of the coronavirus under control, international tourism has been recovering, although it has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Between January and August this year, Brazil received just over 4.02 million tourists from other countries – which is already more than the entire result of 2022 (just over 3.63 million).

Furthermore, according to the Central Bank, in the first 7 months of the year, international tourists injected US$3.796 billion into the Brazilian economy. There is, however, no estimate of how many of these visitors came to the country for adventure and sports tourism.

Visibility

Responsible for publicizing Brazilian tourist attractions abroad, Embratur (Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion) plans to invest more to try to attract sports and adventure tourists to the country. Some actions are already underway, as highlighted by the agency’s Nature and Special Segments coordinator, Leonardo Persi.

“We intend to be present at national and international events and promote the Brasil brand again [entre esportistas e público estrangeiro]”, says Persi.

Persi cites, as an example, the World Adventure Travel Summit, which the main entity representing ecotourism companies on the planet, the Adventure Travel Trade Association, held this month, in Japan. And also the XP Sertões Kitesurf, the largest long-distance race duration of kitesurfingwhich brought together, in Ceará, this month, competitors from the United Kingdom, France, Turkey, Portugal, Switzerland, Dominican Republic and Argentina, as well as Brazilians from various states.

“[O XP Sertões Kitesurf] it is connected with the Brazil that Embratur promotes to the world. The Brazil of natural beauty, of adventure tourism that is sustainable and generates employment and income in our coastal cities and villages. Therefore, we brought foreign journalists to get to know more closely and consolidate this event that grows every year and gains importance in the international sporting calendar”, said the president of Embratur, Marcelo Freixo, in a statement released a few days before the start of the race.

“We also plan to approach renowned athletes, journalists and digital influencers to give more visibility to existing adventure destinations in the country”, declares Persi, resuming the debate on why Brazil, with so many world champions in different sports, does not attract more action sports practitioners.

“Obviously, athletes like [ciclista] Henrique Avancini, multi-athlete Karina Oliani and others who carry the Brazil brand around the world have, in fact, the potential to boost the sale of adventure activities in the country. However, it is not enough to have the name of a great Brazilian athlete to attract the public. [estrangeiro] if he arrives [ao país] and there is no minimally adequate structure to serve it. We have to structure the services added to the service”, declares Persi.

With information from Brazil Agency.