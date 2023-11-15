The The Brazilian team arrives decimated to the confrontation against Colombia on date 5 of the 2026 World Cup qualifying round. The losses, the results and criticism of the style of play are key factors that have the Brazilians worried, who do not see their team in a good moment.

Fernando Diniz, Interim coach of Brazil and current Copa Libertadores champion with Fluminense, he will have an important challenge: not to lose his historic undefeated record against the Colombian National Team, a rival with whom he has never lost a South American qualifying match.

However, the five-time world champion is injured for the game in Barranquilla, lost against Uruguay (2-0) on the last date and tied (1-1) at home against a surprise Venezuela at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba.

But the results are not what worries the Brazilian coach the most, the casualties are being a headache for a team that will not have important pieces in its game structure, in each line of its scheme it must make at least one forced change.

The archer Ederson, the defender Danilo, the midfielder Casemiro and the attackers Neymar and Richarlison They are the main absences of the Brazilian team in Colombian territory.

Neymar was seriously injured.

Diniz’s bets are focused on new blood such as Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid star, Gabriel Martinelliappears in the Arsenal of England, and Endrick the great novelty of the call, that at 17 years old he is the youngest player to attend a call with Scratch since Ronald Nazario did so in 1994.

For this reason, the Brazilian strategist could send an ultra-offensive team to the field: with experienced defense to support an attack of four young, but ‘spicy’ forwards.

Thus, Brazil would form like this: Alisson Becker in goal; Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães and Renan Lodi in defense; André and Bruno Guimarães in the center of the field; and Gabriel Martinelli, Raphinha, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr on the attacking front.

