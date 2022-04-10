The Brazil Swimming Trophy came to an end this Saturday (9) at the Maria Lenk Water Park, in Rio de Janeiro. With the end of the competitions, the names of the athletes who will represent Brazil in the Budapest World Championship (Hungary) were confirmed.

The last ones to guarantee a spot in the list of 30 athletes who will be in the competition are Luiz Gustavo Franco Borges, Lorrane Ferreira and Caio Pumputis.

“It was a very high level competition in which our swimmers had a performance that gives us a lot of enthusiasm for this Worlds. It is a young team, with great talents, and which will also be able to count on the experience of Olympic medalists, record holders and World champions”, said the Swimming Manager of the Brazilian Confederation of Water Sports (CBDA), Gustavo Otsuka.

And with the end of the disputes, the great champion of the Brazil Swimming Trophy 2022, Esporte Clube Pinheiros, was also known. The team from São Paulo was the one that scored the most points in the competition: 2,138 points. Next came Minas Tênis Clube, with 1,626.50 points. Unisanta completed the podium.

“I believe that everyone at the club is very proud of what we have done here,” said Pinheiros head coach André Ferreira.

