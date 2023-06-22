First modification: Last modification:
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro could be hit hard when accused of abusing his position and misusing state media, charges that arose after a televised meeting in which he questioned the legitimacy and security of the security system. electronic voting within the framework of the 2022 presidential elections. The Superior Electoral Tribunal will judge the ex-president as of this June 22.
