14 people, all originally from Brazil, lost their lives yesterday in a plane crash that occurred in the Brazilian state of Amazonia. The accident occurred in the province of Barcelos, located about 400 kilometers from Manaus, the state capital. The mayor of Barcelos, Edson Mendes, confirmed that there were fourteen people on board the plane, including two crew members, and that there were no survivors.

Rescue teams worked from the beginning to provide the necessary aid. According to initial information released by local authorities and collected by the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulothe group was headed from Manaus to Barcelos for a pleasure trip and at the time of the accident there was heavy rain, so much so that two planes that were on the same route shortly before the one that crashed, had decided to return in Manaus.

The airline, Manaus Aerotaxi, confirmed the accident in a statement, explaining that an investigation had already been opened, but did not provide details on the number of injured or dead.

The security secretary of the state of Amazonas, Vinicius Almeida, in a press conference, said that the pilot of the small plane was approaching the city in pouring rain, with poor visibility, and appears to have inadvertently started to land mid-runway . The plane ran out of runway and crashed, killing all 12 passengers and two crew members.