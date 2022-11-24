We are not discovering anything new by saying that Brazil is the best candidate to win the world Cup 2022, either by history, being the country with the most world titles won (5), or by current events, having the best squad in terms of hierarchy, among the 32 teams.
Although Tité’s team suffered more than necessary in the first part against Serbia and could not take advantage of it, in the complement the “Canarinha” lit up, although without showing off collectively, and thanks to a brace from Richarlison they were able to carry out the match Y ended up winning 2-0, starting the contest on the right foot.
The reality is that although Argentina was doing very well before the World Cup started and there are certain promising European teams, such as France or Spain, Brazil continues to be the main favourite: one only has to look at their formation to verify it.
Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Paquetá and Neymar; Raphinha, Vinicius JR and Richarlison. Practically unbeatable, and with other cracks on the bench, such as Dani Alves, the most winning player in history, Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesús, Fred…
We all know that football is not just about names and individualities, and that the team always ends up prevailing, but in this case it seems that Brazil has no difficulty in mixing both aspects. Will he make it sixth?
