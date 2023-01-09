The assault on the Parliament in Brazil? Let’s not immediately label Bolsonaro sympathizers as “fascists”

I bolsonarists (sympathizers and supporters of the former Brazilian President) have attempted to revive the US experience on Capitol Hill after the defeat of Trump in 2020. A similar dynamic, the one just mentioned, which animated the assault on the South American Parliament on Sunday 8 January 2023: a flood of people intent on occupying the institutional offices for a few hours, devastating them. Not a hint of a declaration of overthrow of the democratic order. Not a political-revolutionary claim.

In many, like the President himself Lulahave labeled what happened as the result of neo-fascism and an operation directed by the leader of the right-wing conservatives: the former President Bolsonaro precisely. On both the first and second fronts, some passages need to be clarified because the point of arrival of the reasoning could be different from what has been assumed hitherto.

In Europe we know what fascism is (and also Nazism) and in Brazil they know what a dictatorship is, having lived it until the mid-eighties of the last century. On this level, it is necessary to resume Umberto Eco who framed some characteristics of the fascist political phenomenon: for example the exasperating cult of tradition; the rejection of modernism; the irrationalism of the “cult of action for action’s sake” where culture per se is suspect; the non-acceptance of critics; the obsession with the conspiracy; etc.

Now, if we pause for a moment on this minute list, we can affirm how the alleged Brazilian right, like the one that in “trump trusts”, be prone but not embody of fascism for one factor above all: the ideological part is missing which is confused and mixed (perhaps specifically for strategic-communication choices) with the roots of democratic conservatism.

This says a lot about how the tandem Trump-Bolsonaro has made the respective voters (of the conservative area, but who are not) very loyal but, at the same time, unbelievers. Unbelievers to the point of delegitimizing (with words, attitudes, psycho-community conditioning, etc.) the authentic and symbolic meaning that a Parliament represents.

A fascistthe most convinced and true (that of Umberto Eco in short) has no interest in destroying and devastating the place of power because the latter is the goal-object of the ideological movement: on the other hand, the revolution also takes place in Building (and this is what all revolutionary movements have in common: see also the Communism).

What seems to emerge from the political matrix “Trump-Bolsonaro” is how physiognomic-conservative lines are used to instil identifying certainties in those voters who vote in the belief that there is an underlying historical basis on which to leverage the policies to be proposed and pursued. It does mean, however, that these voters are the product and not the engine of that policy; so much so that it was the same “political product” that literally attacked the seats of democracy in the absence of input of the leader (at least so it seems up to now).

Then Capitol Hill in 2020 and what happened in Brazil at the beginning of 2023 would not represent clear and true mass neo-fascism, but neo masses strongly disoriented and stirred up. A slice of the population, therefore, made “automated” by the effect of what a certain policy has told them by insinuating the irrepressible desire to seize power, not caring about the electoral defeat.

Let’s not immediately label all these people as fascist; it would be a historical, empirical paradox and a socio-political evil (although it cannot be excluded that some fascist groups actually exist). Rather, let us worry about recovering its sanity and democratic sense by starting to affirm a principle: i “conservatives” (politically inspired) are one thing, i “conservatives” (of their electorate) are something else.

The former are in the democratic game and believe in it, the latter are in the game of polls and follow these. Who pays the consequences? People fleeing, missing, deceived. Once it could be defined as the policy of popular credulity.

