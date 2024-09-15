Country has been experiencing heat waves with temperatures above 40 °C; summit meeting will be in November

The Minister of HealthNísia Trindade, announced that she will present to the G20 concerns about the health impacts of heat waves. She emphasized the harmful effects especially on vulnerable populations, such as the elderly.

Nísia Trindade said that heat waves affect not only human health. “They affect fishing conditions, air conditions and all of this, with an impact on the possibility of rational and sustainable use of biodiversity. It has a huge impact. That is why Brazil’s preparation for this agenda is so important, both at the G20 and at COP 30.”said the minister at a conference on Monday (9.Sep.2024).

Brazil has been experiencing increasing heat waves in several regions, with temperatures exceeding 40°C. The country is also facing its worst drought in over 70 years, in addition to fires in almost all of the states.

Nísia Trindade said that concern about waves was one of the priorities of the Conference of National Institutes of Public Health, in Rio.

The other three priority themes are: preparedness and response to health emergencies; digital health for expanding access to health and data integration; and equity in access to health. The latter is considered by the minister to be a key theme. “transverse”as it is present in all priorities.

The statements were made at the Conference of National Institutes of Public Health. The event marked the 1st meeting of the G20 national public health institutes, which is under the temporary presidency of Brazil. In total, there were more than 120 institutions, present in around 100 countries. In Brazil, the role of national institute falls to Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation).

The foundation’s president, Mario Moreira, said that holding the event is in line with the Brazilian government’s reinsertion into the international context, above all, defending multilateralism.

“Global health cannot be addressed on an individual basis [apenas dentro de um país]. Fiocruz is fully in tune with this, making regional and bilateral agreements within its scope of action, always with a view to global health.”said Moreira. He also mentioned Latin America and Africa as regions of great interest for cooperation.

He announced that Fiocruz, which already has an office in Maputo, capital of Mozambique, is on its way to opening three more: in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Lisbon (Portugal) and Washington (United States).

G20

The Brazilian presidency of the G20 will run until the summit on November 18 and 19. The G20 is made up of 19 countries: South Africa, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, the United States, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Russia and Turkey, and two regional alliances: the African Union and the European Union.

With information from Brazil Agency.