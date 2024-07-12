Brazil to soon send Putin invitation to G20 summit

Brazilian authorities will send Russian President Vladimir Putin an invitation to the G20 summit, he said. RIA News Head of the Social Communications Department of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joel Souza Pinto Sampaio.

He noted that invitations will be sent to all participating countries in the coming weeks.

Earlier, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Marat Berdyev stated that at the G20 meeting, which will take place on July 3-5 in Rio de Janeiro, Russia will begin to harshly suppress attempts to artificially politicize issues of international economic cooperation.

The diplomat noted that during the meeting it is planned to express a position regarding the difficult situation in international relations, which results in constant conflicts, instability and trade wars.