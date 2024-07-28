Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/28/2024 – 18:37

The qualifying night for artistic gymnastics in Paris, this Sunday (28), was extremely positive for Brazil. Adding the team competition, the individual all-around and the four apparatuses (vault on the horse, uneven bars, balance beam and floor), the country will have seven representatives in the medal phase. The highlights were the team, which had the fourth best score, and multi-medal winner Rebeca Andrade, who qualified for four individual finals, in all cases among the three best scores. The team final will be on Tuesday (30), starting at 1:15 pm (Brasília time). The individual finals will start on Thursday (August 1), also at 1:15 pm.

PHENOMENAL! The women’s artistic gymnastics team did well in the qualifiers and secured a spot in the TEAM FINALS! Brazil will also be in the finals in: – Individual All-Around – Rebeca Andrade and Flávia Saraiva

– Jump – Rebeca Andrade

Brazil was grouped in the fifth and final subdivision, meaning that in many cases they already had an almost complete idea of ​​the scores that would be needed to advance to the final.

In terms of teams, the team coached by Chico Porath scored 166,499 points, coming in behind the United States, Italy and China. For comparison purposes, the last two were less than 0.4 points behind Brazil.

In the individual all-around, Rebeca Andrade had the second highest total, behind only Simone Biles of the United States. Flavia Saraiva had the 11th best total, the 10th among the finalists, since each country only qualifies two athletes for each final and three American athletes came in ahead of her. For the same reason, Jade Barbosa, who had the 20th best total, will not compete in the final, which brings together 24 gymnasts.

Olympic debutant Julia Soares of Brazil in action on the balance beam. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli – AMANDA PEROBELLI

On the balance beam, Flavinha was expected to reach the final. However, the athlete’s good performance was hampered by a slip, dropping her to 33rd place. Nevertheless, the result on this apparatus was extremely positive for Brazil. In addition to Rebeca Andrade, who had the third best score, the young Julia Soares, 18 years old, secured the eighth and last place in the final, in her Olympic debut.

On the floor, Rebeca again had the second best score, behind only Simone Biles, qualifying for another final.

The uneven bars brought a break in expectations: neither Biles (ninth place with 14.433) nor Rebeca (10th with 14.400) managed to get a place in the medal race. The two, however, are the first reserves in case another athlete withdraws.