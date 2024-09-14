Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/14/2024 – 15:51

Brazil’s opening match in the Futsal World Cup, this Saturday (14), could not have gone better. The team took no notice of Cuba and scored a 10-0 rout in Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

With the result, achieved with goals from Marcel (3), Marlon (3), Neguinho, Felipe Valério, Pito and Arthur, the team jumps to the top of group B, with three points, the same score as Thailand, who defeated Croatia 2-1. The Croatians, by the way, will be Brazil’s opponents next, on Tuesday (17), starting at 12 pm, Brasília time.

The team led by Marquinhos Xavier showed its superiority right away, opening up a 4-0 lead in the first half. In the second half, Marcel and Marlon, who had already scored once each in the first half, added two more goals each and extended Brazil’s victory. Center Pito, recently named the best in the world in the sport in 2023, also scored his goal.

The team has maintained a record of never having conceded a goal to Cuba and always coming away with large scores in duels against this opponent. Brazil beat the Cubans 18-0 in 1996 and 9-0 in 2008. Interestingly, in these two editions Brazil emerged as world champions.

In Uzbekistan, the country is seeking its sixth title after failing to win the trophy in the last two World Cups, when it was eliminated by Argentina, in the round of 16 in 2016 and in the semi-finals in 2021. Brazil was champion in 1989, 1992, 1996, 2008 and 2012 and is the biggest winner of the competition.

In the World Cup, 24 teams are divided into six groups of four countries each. The two best performances from each group qualify for the knockout stage, in addition to the four best third-placed teams.