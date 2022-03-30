(Reuters) – The Brazilian team thrashed Bolivia 4-0 in Laz Paz on Tuesday with two goals from Richarlison in the last round of South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup, which also featured the Peru’s qualification for the playoffs.

Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay had already qualified directly for the World Cup, which begins in November before the final round, but Peru needed to beat Paraguay 2-0 to secure fifth place and a place in the playoffs.

The Peruvians’ opponent will be decided between Australia and the United Arab Emirates. The duel for the spot in the Cup will be held in Doha on 13 or 14 June.

In Brazil’s match in La Paz, coach Tite put on the field a team full of players who are not normally starters, since the team was already classified in advance for the World Cup.

Even so, Brazil won the 14th victory in 17 matches, finishing the qualifiers undefeated, with three draws in the other games.

Without Neymar and Vinícius Jr., who were suspended, the Brazilian goals were scored by Richarlison (two), Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Guimarães.

Bolivia ended its participation in the qualifiers at the bottom of the classification, with 11 defeats, 4 wins and 3 draws.

(Reporting by Ramiro Scandolo)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat