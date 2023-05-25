Brazil Agencyi

The Brazilian national team conquered the first victory in the Sub-20 World Cup. In a match played this Wednesday (24) in Mendoza (Argentina), Brazil thrashed the Dominican Republic by 6-0 to assume the vice-leadership of Group D of the competition.

After this triumph, and the 3-2 defeat by Italy in the debut, the team led by coach Ramon Menezes needs to win in the last round of the group stage to advance to the round of 16. But the opponent is precisely the leader of Group D, Nigeria. The confrontation will be played from 3 pm (Brasília time) next Saturday (27) in La Plata.

In this Wednesday’s match, the Brazilian team began to build its victory in the initial stage. At 37 minutes Guilherme Biro crossed and Sávio did not forgive. A minute later Marcos Leonardo made it 2-0. The third came just after the break, with Jean after a cross from Sávio.

At 37 minutes, Brazil reached the fourth, with Giovane after a pass from Matheus Martins. Ten minutes later Marlon Gomes scored his. In addition, Matheus Martins gave final numbers to the scorer.























