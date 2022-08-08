The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) presented the official shirt with which Canarinha will play the Qatar 2022 World Cupin which he will try his sixth world title, which stands out for prints that emulate the spots of a jaguar.

The new shirt, which some sports portals leaked this week without confirmation, was displayed in a video published by the CBF on its Twitter page and will be launched on Monday by its manufacturer, the multinational Nike.

“Vibrant and fearless, the 2022 uniform of the Brazilian team pays tribute to the courage and culture of a people that never gives up. Inspired by the claw and beauty of the jaguar, the shirt unites all Brazilians,” the Confederation stated in its publication.

What’s new?

The video makes several references to the “claw” of the five-time world champion team and one of the favorites for the title in Qatar, and links this concept to the painted jaguar, one of the most typical animals in Brazil and the largest feline in all of America. and the third in the world.

The video includes images of both the competition uniforms, one traditional with a yellow shirt and the alternative with a blue shirt, yes like the one for training (black) and the one for lines (goalkeepers).

The biggest highlight of the new shirts is the “Animal Print” print, that allows us to glimpse the typical jaguar spots, especially on the blue shirt, in that they are more explicit on the sleeve.

Another novelty are the new blue details that were included in the traditional shirt “Canarinha” as a complementary color next to green. The blue stands out not only on the sides of the CBF shield but also on the logo of the manufacturer’s brand.

The collar also has the typical green border but also a new blue line and the cuffs are also green but with blue lines.

EFE