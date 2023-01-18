Brazil now faces the task of prosecuting hundreds of people arrested for the assault on the headquarters of public powers on January 8 in Brasilia, the capital of the country.

(Furthermore: Brazil: Lula dispenses with 40 soldiers who administered the presidential residence)

More than 1,000 people face charges for the invasion of the presidential palace, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court a week after the inauguration of leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as Brazil’s president.

A prosecutor in charge of the case described what the judicial process will be like.

Thousands of arrests

More than 2,000 people were immediately arrested. after looting by supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Of those, some 300 were detained at the scene, but most were detained during the raid on a Bolsonarista camp, some eight kilometers from the headquarters of the public powers, where they had returned after having participated in the assault on institutions.

nine days later, some 1,400 remain in custody. The men are being held in the Papuda jail in Brasilia and the women in Colmeia, both of which are consequently overcrowded.

(Also: Ukraine’s Interior Minister Dies in Tragic Helicopter Crash)

Five days after the riots, Papuda housed 2,139 prisoners, above the 1,176 capacity, according to the last balance of the prison authority. Colmeia had 1,148 detainees, for a capacity of 1,028.

Those accused of the invasion are separated from the rest of the prisoners. “Many of them are from other states, other cities and are going to be transferred (…) out of Brasilia” in the coming days to await trial, according to the prosecutor.

More than 600 have already been released while investigations continue. Most are elderly people, pregnant women or mothers with small children.

Authorities protect the centers of power after the riots on Sunday, January 8.

Accused of ‘undemocratic acts’

It is possible that (no charges will be filed) for terrorism

The magistrate of the Federal Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes is in charge of the investigation of the riots. The detainees face various charges under the category of “undemocratic acts.”

These include criminal association, attempt to subvert the democratic order, participation in an attempted coup and incitement to crime, according to the Federal Police.

(Also read: Russian foreign minister says the US is emulating Hitler’s tactics)

Among the most serious crimes, participation in a “coup” provides for a possible sentence of up to 12 years in jailaccording to the Brazilian penal code.

Shortly after the violent events, members of the government, including Lula, mentioned “terrorism” charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

However, under the law, the crime of terrorism requires that the action be carried out “for reasons of xenophobia, discrimination or prejudice based on race, colour, ethnicity or religion”, while the riots were political in nature.

“It is possible” that charges for “terrorism” will not finally be filedsaid the prosecutor.

(Keep reading: Mexico: they find 40 bags with human remains after a police operation)

Lula da Silva’s government has issued arrest warrants for violent protesters.

Hearings for the accused

As of Tuesday, 1,400 hearings had been held. Its objective is to confirm that the rights and welfare of detainees is being respected.

Due to the huge number of defendants, all hearings were held via videoconference. The judges of Brasilia were assisted by magistrates from other districts.

(It may interest you: Russian minister says that the country’s relations with Latin America are booming)

This is a case that is absolutely exceptional

The prosecution was also reinforced with personnel from other regions. “It was a week of 18 hours of work every day,” the prosecutor said.

Total, about 100 federal prosecutors worked on the nearly 1,400 cases, with the help of some 400 state prosecutors. Hundreds of legal advocates -public and private- participated.

“In a normal situation, if it was a normal crime, the custody hearing should take place within 24 hours and a judge should decide immediately,” the official explained. “But there is a jurisprudence that says that in exceptional situations this term can be extended. This is an absolutely exceptional case.”

(Continue reading: The message that ‘Chapo’ Guzmán sent to President Amlo from jail)

In about a thousand cases, the State requested the preventive detention of the defendants, arguing that they are still a threat to public order.

If it is granted, Continuity of incarceration will be evaluated every 90 days. In the rest of the cases, the prosecutors agreed to release the defendants on bail or place them in house confinement pending trial.

Jair Bolsonaro has denied his connection to inciting the goplista attempt. Lula Da Silva for her part maintained that the assault on the three powers in Brasilia had internal help.

The judgments

Judge Moraes will finally be in charge of deciding who will remain in prison awaiting trial, and who will not.

With the hearings virtually over, the job of filing charges now moves to the office of Attorney General Augusto Aras, appointed by Bolsonaro. On Monday, the Prosecutor’s Office presented its first charges, against 39 people suspected of participating in the assaults.

(We invite you to read: Brazil: Colombian anesthetist who sexually abused his patients is captured)

Will there be a big trial against all the defendants or several small ones? Will they all appear before the STF or will the cases be sent to the lower courts? Questions still unanswered.

What is known is that it will be a long time, maybe years including appealsso that the legal process runs its course.

AFP