Brazil | The world reacted to Lula da Silva’s victory by hoping for stricter environmental measures

Hopes for a change of direction in rainforest protection and climate issues were highlighted in international reactions to Lula da Silva, who won the Brazilian presidential race. Norway announced that it will restart environmental cooperation with Brazil.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated his opponent, the sitting president, in the Brazilian presidential election on Sunday Jair Bolsonaro.

In the Western world’s reactions to the winner of the presidential race, the expectations of a change in the direction of Brazil’s environmental policy were emphasized.

The election campaign was considered internationally significant because of global climate policy, because Brazil has about 60 percent of the Amazon rainforest, known as the lungs of the world. During Lula da Silva’s period from 2003 to 2011, the amount of logging in the Amazon rainforest decreased, while during Bolsonaro’s period from 2019, logging only increased.

of the EU high representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell published by statementaccording to which the EU is committed to deepening cooperation with Brazil, for example, in the fields of trade, environment and climate change.

Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment Espen Barth Eide told the news agency AFP that after the victory of Lula da Silva, the country will once again continue its cooperation with Brazil. Norway suspended its Amazon rainforest conservation support to Brazil in 2019 during Bolsonaro’s presidency.

“As for Lula, we noticed that during the election campaign he emphasized the protection of the Amazon rainforest and the indigenous peoples of the Amazon. Therefore, we look forward to working with his team, as soon as possible, in order to prepare for the continuation of the historically good cooperation between Brazil and Norway,” the Norwegian minister said.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau told that he expects cooperation between the countries to protect nature.

Also the new Prime Minister of Britain Rishi SunakPrime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese hoped for liaison work in the field of climate change and environmental protection.

The election of Lula da Silva was also welcomed by the Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama. The prime minister of the island nation threatened by climate change emphasized that the Amazon rainforest is the lungs of the planet and called on Lula da Silva to fight deforestation.

President of the United States Joe Biden congratulated on Twitter da Silva for winning “free, fair and credible” elections.

President of France Emmanuel Macron by Lula da Silva’s victory “opened a new page” in the country’s history.