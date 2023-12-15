The Minister of Environment and Climate Change in Brazil, Marina Silva, described the reaching of the historic “UAE Agreement” at the conclusion of the “COP28” conference in Dubai, as a “historic moment” that strengthens global multilateral action, noting that the agreement on the issue of “losses and damages” is considered evidence. Therefore, humanity chooses “the victory of life.”

She said in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that this agreement sends a signal to the world that we choose “victory for life,” solidarity and action, because problems cannot be solved on their own.

Regarding the results of the conference, the Minister explained that the final agreement encourages thinking about sustainable development, and the initial decisions taken are the basis for starting investments that will be incomparably more sustainable because they are compatible with nature.

Silva praised the work of the conference presidency, describing it as “unifying,” and pointed to the cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Brazil in organizing climate conferences, as the “COP30” conference will be held in 2025 in the city of Belém, in the Brazilian state of Pará in the Amazon region.

She continued: “We have reached the peak of the climate crisis, and we will certainly emerge from the COP30 conference with hope that urges us to build great things, on the foundations we reached there.”