Brazil | The turmoil in the Brazilian Bolsonaro regime continues – armed forces commanders go on hand

Just days earlier, Bolsonaro showed the door to the ministers.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro to replace all three commanders of the country’s armed forces, the Bolsonaro administration said on Tuesday.

The Department of Defense did not provide a rationale for the differences between ground, naval, and air force commanders. Some Brazilian media have reported that the troika left their job in protest of the president’s surprise decision to change the defense minister.

The announcement came just a day after the country’s foreign, defense and justice ministers went on exchanges. The administration also said on Monday that the head of the president’s office, among other things, had changed.

In addition, the country has already had four different health ministers during the corona pandemic. The last one started in office about a week ago.

With more than 200 million inhabitants, Brazil is the country worst affected by the corona pandemic. Currently, more than 3,000 people die every day and the country is living through human and health nightmares such as HS said last Saturday.

Bolsonaro has downplayed the pandemic from the start, and he continues to oppose corona restrictions.

“Stop marisema,” Bolsonaro told citizens in early March.