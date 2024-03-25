Brazil | The suspects of the popular politician's murder were arrested six years after the act: Mahtvelljekset and the police chief

Marielle Franco, who is black and gay, was a prominent critic of police violence.

of Brazil On Sunday, the police arrested three former or current high-ranking officials on suspicion of a city councilor in Rio de Janeiro Marielle Franco and the assassination of this driver on March 14, 2018.

Those arrested are a federal congressman Chiquinho Brazãoa senior official in the State Audit Office Domingos Brazão and former police chief of Rio de Janeiro Rivaldo Barbosa.

News agencies AFP and Reuters report on the arrests.

According to the police investigation, the Brazão brothers, both former Rio city councilors, ordered Franco's murder and Barbosa both planned the act and later sabotaged the criminal investigation. Barbosa took up the post of police chief only a day before the murder.

The two ex-policemen who carried out the murder – one shot, the other drove – were arrested a year after the murder. They have confessed to the act.

Demonstrations about what has awakened all over Brazil and internationally as well of the effervescent one it was six years since the murder last thursday.

The act was considered a political assassination from the beginning. Black and gay, Franco, 38, was from a poor favela and a prominent critic of police violence.

Marielle Franco's widow, city councilor Mônica Benício (center), stands in front of a statue of her wife in Rio de Janeiro on the anniversary of the assassination on March 14, 2024.

Police kill more people in Rio de Janeiro alone than in the US, even though Rio's population is 17 million and the US's is about 330 million. Police violence is especially directed at residents of favelas, the majority of whom are black.

HS interviewed Franco's former chief of staff Renata Souza in Rio de Janeiro the other year. This continues her murdered friend's work as a member of parliament in the state parliament and the first black woman to chair the parliament's human rights committee.

A leftist In Souza's opinion the violence of the authorities in the favelas means the genocide of blacks. He has to move around the city in a guarded and armored car.

“That's the price for continuing Marielle's work. Losing my freedom,” Souza said.

Read more: As the morning began to dawn, the police launched the bloodiest raid in history – It ended the life of 21-year-old Matheus