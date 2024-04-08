A judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil has ordered the opening of an investigation against Elon Musk, the billionaire patron of the social platform X, who had accused him of “censorship” and called for his resignation. Magistrate Alexandre de Moraes hypothesizes that Musk was “the criminal exploitation of X”.

The judge ordered . The same judge had previously ordered the blocking of other accounts on X for propagating false news. «Social platforms are not lawless territory!» added the magistrate.

The former Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, defined Elon Musk as a “legend of freedom” for his tug-of-war with the judge of the Supreme Court of Brasilia, Alexandre de Moraes, accused of censorship for having blocked some accounts on the social network of which the tycoon is the owner. «Our freedom today, much of it, is in his hands. The action he is taking, what he said, not being intimidated and saying that he will move forward with this idea of ​​fighting for the freedom of our country,” the former right-wing leader said, referring to Musk , during a live web broadcast.

Bolsonaro then defined the clash between Moraes and Musk as “incredible”. «This case we are following is incredible, but I confess that it is nothing new for me. I experienced it first hand”, added the former head of state, investigated by Moraes for an alleged coup attempt.