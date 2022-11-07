Brazil coach Tite released the list for the World Cup in Qatar with some surprises. Three certainties come from Juventus: Danilo and Alex Sandro on the flanks, with excellent chances of being owners, in addition to central defender Bremer. The former Inter player Philippe Coutinho is absent, currently at Aston Villa, injured, but before he had a guaranteed presence. The exclusion from the selected confirms the black moment of Ibanez of Rome, fresh from the mistake that paved the way for Lazio in the derby.

Dani Alves

–

The green-gold national team will debut at the World Cup on November 24 against Serbia; on the 28th he will face Switzerland and then close his participation in group G against Cameroon on 2 December. And here’s the surprise: this is the former Juventus player Dani Alves, 39, who will become the oldest Brazilian to take the field in a world championship, if he manages to take the field. He will compete for the place with Danilo. Tite’s national team will make a quick preparation in Italy, at the Juventus sports center, from 14 to 19 November, before leaving for Qatar. For the first time, the national teams will be able to register 26 players in the tournament. Neymar, 30, has already said this could be his last World Cup. Here are the summons. Goalkeepers: Alison (Liverpool), Ederson (City), Weverton (Palmeiras). Defenders: Daniel Alves (Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Bremer (Juventus), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Alex Telles (Sevilla). Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo). Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham), Raphinha (Barcelona), Pedro (Flamengo), Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Rodrigo (Real Madrid).