A third of the production of precious stones comes from Brazil. The city of Teófilo Otoni claims the title of diamond capital of the world. Traders and enthusiasts from all over the world come to acquire stones that are still rough, like Eric and Valéria, a couple of French geologists. They crossed the Atlantic to visit the region’s greatest collector. “When I started my collection, I was 12/13 years old, and I saw from the start that the stones came from here“, explains Eric, visibly moved, who negotiated four tourmalines for 1,500 euros, four times cheaper than in France.

Blue topaz is one of the most precious stones in the world. It is found a few kilometers from the city, in the open-cast clay mines, where researchers dig in turquoise blue water with a simple shovel to find the most beautiful treasures. A little further, in an ocher-colored mine, a researcher makes a discovery: an orange topaz, one of the most expensive stones in the world.