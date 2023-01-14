Brazil | The prosecutor’s office begins to investigate ex-president Jair Bolsonaro’s involvement in the Brazilian riots

For years now, Bolsonaro has tried to arouse distrust in Brazil’s internationally praised election system.

in Brazil the country’s supreme court has given permission to the prosecutor’s office to add the former president Jair Bolsonaro as a suspect in an investigation related to last weekend’s attack on the country’s government buildings.

Bolsonaro is being investigated as one of the people suspected of encouraging or inspiring the ex-president’s supporters to riot on Sunday, January 8.

Thousands of Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the presidential palace and congressional premises as well as the Supreme Court, breaking windows and furniture, destroying art and writing demands for a military coup on the walls. What happened has been compared to the 2021 US Capitol riot.

Prosecutor’s Office said earlier that he justified his request to add Bolsonaro to the investigation with a video published by the ex-president, in which he questions the legitimacy of last year’s presidential election. According to the statement, Bolsonaro may have thus publicly incited a crime.

Bolsonaro’s video was posted two days after the riots and has since been removed.

The prosecutor’s office points out in its statement that the video may have probative value, even though it was only published after the riot had already taken place. According to the prosecutor’s office, the video may be important in investigating Bolsonaro’s actions both before and after Sunday’s riots.

For years now, Bolsonaro has tried to arouse distrust in Brazil’s internationally praised election system. He has not publicly acknowledged that he lost the election and left for the United States before his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office.

Now Brazilian authorities are working to find the initiators and financiers of the violent riot. For example, the last Minister of Justice of the Bolsonaro administration Anderson Torres suspected of collaborating with the rioters.

In addition, Torres is accused of negligence in his last stint as head of security in the capital, Brazil. He was fired after rioting.

Like Bolsonaro, Torres was in the United States at the time of the riots. It is believed that he will return to his homeland soon.

who succeeded Torres in the Ministry of Justice Flavio Dino said on Friday that the authorities would give Torres until Monday to report. If Torres doesn’t show up, Brazil plans to request his extradition based on an arrest warrant.

Jurisprudence professor Mario Schapiro tells the news agency AFP that Bolsonaro is threatened with arrest only if the Supreme Court agrees to name him as a suspect and the ex-president’s being at large is seen as a threat to the investigation.

According to Schapiro, so far there are no grounds to request Bolsonaro’s extradition.

Dino also confirmed on Friday that a draft of an order to “fix” last fall’s elections had been found in Torres’ home. At the bottom of the undated and unsigned draft is Bolsonaro’s name, but according to Dino, the author of the draft is unknown.

It is not even known whether the draft was made before Bolsonaro’s election loss, only after.

Both Torrres and Bolsonaro have denied their involvement in the riots. According to Torres, the draft order was probably in a pile of paper that was about to be destroyed.