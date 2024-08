Brazil|Voepass Linhas Areas plane crashed in Vinhedo.

Brazilian the airline Voepass Linhas Areas’ plane crashed in Vinhedo, Brazil, reports the news agency Reuters referring to the local GloboNews TV station.

There were 62 passengers on the plane at the time of the incident.

It was an internal flight within Brazil. According to Voepass, the plane was on its way from the city of Cascavel to Guarulhos.

The news is updated.